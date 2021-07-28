During his appearance on WINCLY, Mojo Rawley spoke about matches that were set up involving himself and Rob Gronkowski. Here’s what he had to say:

We were setting up some PPV matches. The initial plan was for me and him to do a tag team match at SummerSlam in Boston. We were excited about that because it would lead to something 10 times more exciting than that. Pretty much the world shut down and Brady signed with the Bucs, so it was an alley-oop for him to go back to football after he was feeling 100 percent. He had about 10 million on the table last season, so he turned that down initially. But once you are 100 percent and have this exciting opportunity he couldn’t pass it twice. It was cool. We got to have a little bit of fun. It was probably as limited as it could have been given the constraints and circumstances that presented itself.

