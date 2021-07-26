Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and talked about how WWE booked him, and how he was feeling in the lead-up to his release.

Rawley revealed that for the last few years he started to feel like WWE didn’t know what to do with him creatively.

“Yeah, man. There was a lot that was going on at that time. But, ultimately when I got the news—there’s always some mixed emotions—but, I don’t know, the way I looked at it was, for the last couple years I was starting to get to the point where I feel like they don’t know how to use me here,” he said. “I feel like I have all this talent that no one’s seen. I literally was never in a legitimate program or storyline with anybody.”

Rawley continued and said he never understood how you could judge someone when you don’t know what they’re really capable of. It was noted that a December 2017 selfie promo was the extent of his real opportunities in WWE, and all that got him was a Clash of Champions 2017 Kickoff pre-show match against Zack Ryder, which he did win.

“So, I always felt funny when I would be judged online or by the locker room, because how can you judge a guy when you don’t know what he can do,” Rawley said. “Like, these cold matches or these dark matches or filler matches. You can’t get a feel for what someone’s got to offer until they can be on a program, until you give them that mic, they can have a few guys with the same talent, they can go after each other and you can really start to paint that picture. I mean, that cell phone promo was kind of the extent of that opportunity that I got in my career and that was a two minute promo on my phone in my garage.”

Rawley knew it was time for a change once he reached the point of being typecast in a mid-card role.

“So, I was starting to get to the point where it was like, ‘I’m not a quitter. I don’t quit.’ I know that you have to weather the storm, but at the same time, too, if this isn’t really gonna go anywhere, I don’t really want to be a career midcarder or a guy that’s being used to do behind the scenes stuff only or whatever it might be. So, it was almost like pulling the plug on something that needed a change. I mean, guys leave all the time. They become more successful and they either come back with a bigger name or they continue to do their stuff outside the business or the company and it’s better off for them,” he said.

Mojo’s WWE release was announced back on April 15. He had been with WWE since 2012.

