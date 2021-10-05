Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Mojo Rawley recently joined Chris Hero on his Shoot Conversations podcast, where the former 24/7 champion revealed that there were plans to revive the League of Nations faction in WWE.

Rawley states that there were plans to team him up with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura prior to WrestleMania 36, but the pandemic and WWE’s use of Rob Gronkowski put a halt to those plans. (Special thanks to Fightful for the quotes)

My most recent Mania, I’m doing the heel thing and I tagged with Cesaro and [Shinsuke Nakamura]. They liked that. They were talking about that being a new League of Nations and I was going to be the mouthpiece of it. Who knows how much that was going to be a thing. I’m doing my heel work, then the 24/7 stuff was around there, then I moved SmackDown and I was immediately hyped up babyface to bring in Rob and we had big plans that didn’t materialize because of the pandemic he went back to football. They put me right back to being a heel immediately and I was flip-flopping every week.

The original League of Nations included Sheamus, Wade Barrett, Alberto Del Rio, and Rusev (now Miro in AEW), and existed from November 2015 to April of 2016.

