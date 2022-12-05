Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently joined the Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including Rawley’s thoughts on his WWE run and how he received some of the best advice from another fellow WWE star, Fandango (Dirty Dango). Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Fandango once gave him sound advice for his WWE run:

Fandango actually gave me some of the best advice I have ever gotten in the business. He was just saying, ‘it’s not about who wins the most titles and who has the best runs, it’s about who can last the longest. How long can you survive?’ You might be a jobber in the most embarrassing way for two, three, five, six years, but eventually fans are going to notice that, respect the fact that you hung in.

How WWE management takes notice of someone who really “hangs in there”:

The office is going to see that, they’re going to appreciate it and know they have a soldier on their hands, and you will eventually get your run. if you look at all the guys that were fired and came back, and their first run was a joke, for lack of a better term, and their second run was everything that you could have possibly dreamed of. It’s a testament to that of just rolling with it. We’re getting paid to travel the world with our buddies and joke around and pretend to fight in our underwear. Even if you’re a job guy, this is still a great gig.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)