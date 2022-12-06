Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently appeared on The Ten Count to discuss his relationship with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, and how he and Gronk were eventually going to feud during their time together in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says there would have been a tag match featuring him and Gronk:

The plan was to do a tag match with me and him at SummerSlam because it was in Boston that year. Man, that would have been ridiculous!

How he and Gronk would eventually end up feuding with each other:

From Boston, I think I was going to turn on him and I think we were going to have the one-on-one No DQ match in Saudi Arabia, where my dad’s whole side of the family lives. I thought that was gonna be dope.

On Gronk getting an insane offer to return to the NFL:

Rob had, I believe, $10 million or more on the table to go back for one season left on his contract, and it was a no-brainer.

