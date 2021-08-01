Mojo Rawley spoke about opening his own management company as well as representing former WWE stars in an interview with Wrestling Inc. Here are the highlights:

How his management work:

“I’m trying to help them get new gigs and jobs moving forward because it can be scary leaving the machine. I have been doing consulting jobs. There is a lot going on.”

His clients:

“I’m working with EC3, doing some work with my old arch nemesis broski [Matt Cardona], Chelsea Green. Kalisto is with us. We got a bunch more, Andrade. That’s probably the extent of what I can say right now. We are lining up gigs left and right. It’s cool. We kept the FUBU. For us, by us, wrestlers sticking together.”