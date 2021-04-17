Pro-wrestling star Mojo Rawley took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the next chapter of his career following his release from WWE this past week. The former 24/7 champion was one of a number of talents who were cut, along with the likes of Samoa Joe, the IIconics, Tucker, Kalisto, and more.

Rawley writes, “9 years of fun, passion, and pure HYPE!!!! Thank you all for getting, and Staying HYPED with me!! I love y’all this much!!!! The next chapter officially begins May 31!”

Rawley won the Andre the Giant Battle Memorial at WrestleMania 33, and was the co-host of last year’s Showcase of the Immortals along with NFL superstar, Rob Gronkowski.

(Special thanks to Steve Argintaru for the photo)