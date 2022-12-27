Molly Holly is a big fan of several women on the WWE roster.

The Hall of Famer and current WWE producer recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where she discussed her love of Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair, and former champions Becky Lynch and Bayley. Holly also named several opponents she wishes she could have faced during her heyday, including Beth Phoenix and the great Mickie James. Highlights from the signing can be found below.

How she’s in awe of Bianca Belair and loves Bayley and Becky Lynch:

I’m in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her. I also think Becky Lynch is great, Bayley.

Names some opponents she wishes she could have faced:

I never really had a singles match against Beth Phoenix. She did toss me over the top rope at a Rumble one year, but I haven’t actually wrestled her before. Mickie James, I’ve never had a singles match against [her]. It’s hard to say. There are a lot of people that I think would’ve been fun to work with.

