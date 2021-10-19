During her interview on Chris Hero’s Shoot Conversations podcast WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed her run with WWE, and how the company decided to add her to the Holly Family when she was still going by the name Lady Ophleia.

Holly states:

“Dave Hebner came up to me backstage and said, ‘Molly Holly.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re saying.’ He’s like, ‘Molly Holly, Molly Holly, Molly Holly.’ I don’t know what he’s talking about and he just walked away. I was like, ‘I don’t know what he’s saying.’ Maybe a half an hour later, Stephanie McMahon came up to me and she said, ‘Hey, we’re going to have you be a Holly cousin. You’ve been great with Hardcore and Crash.’ It was Stephanie who explained why Dave Hebner said those two words together.”

Holly was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. Her full interview can be found here.

