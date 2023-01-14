WWE producer Molly Holly was a guest on Highspots’ “Sign-It-Live” where she signed autographs and took fan questions.

During it, Holly opened up about her relationship with William Regal and how he helped her at the start of her career.

She was questioned about the limited time she spent performing as “Lady Ophelia” in 2000 in the then-WWE developmental area of Memphis Championship Wrestling.

“I was in developmental, and they put me with William Regal [as] just kind of a manager,” she explained. “I’d interfere somewhat. [It was] mostly so he could mentor me, and I could observe what he was doing. We became friends, and we’re still friends today.”

