Molly Holly is a WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Holly recalled her experience managing her full-time telemarketing job with wrestling on the independent circuit in the late ’90s during a “K&S WrestleFest” appearance.

“Lanny [Poffo] told ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, ‘This girl, Nora, is really nice, and she knows a lot of wrestling moves. She could probably really help her,'” Holly said. “So then I asked my boss, who’s friends with Lanny Poffo, if I could take a leave of absence from my telemarketing job so I can train Gorgeous George for one month in a warehouse in Tampa. During that month, I taught her as many moves as I could, and at the end of that month, Macho Man asked me if I would want to be part of their entourage on television.”

“I worked in the indies, but I didn’t think I’d ever be on TV,” she said. “I mean, Sable was the top star, and I wasn’t a Sable, you know?”