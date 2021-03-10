Former WWE superstar Molly Holly was the latest guest on today’s edition of the Bump, where it was announced that Holly would be the first inductee into the 2021 Hall of Fame. Holly also spoke about the following subjects, which you can read below.

On the evolution of women’s wrestling:

Well, I am very impressed with how far it’s come. I always feel a little bit weird when people say that I was a part of it because I feel like there were so many people way before me. Whether it was “Chainsaw” Liz Chase or Leilani Kai, Rockin’ Robin, Madusa, all these people were generations before me that really were the ones that were doing things that women…it wasn’t proper for them to do. I feel like in my generation women had more…it was acceptable to do things outside of the homemaker role. But to see how much it has changed, it’s awesome!

On her first match with WWE:

What I remember was that I really wanted a full-time job. Like, I wanted to be a pro wrestler for a living, and this was my big chance to do it,” she recalls on her first-ever WWE match. “One of the things was that I didn’t have good gear. Every time I see myself in that outfit, I go, ‘Oh, this is so bad! Yes, I did want to be hired. I would say that this was a tryout. At the time, WWE decided that I wasn’t exactly what they were looking for at that time. I was really bummed that I didn’t get hired at that point.

On working with Randy Savage:

I lived in the Tampa Bay area, and so did ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, and he was looking for a girl that worked in the indie scene to teach his girlfriend, Gorgeous George, awesome wrestling moves,” she began. “So, the local people said, ‘Oh, you’ve got to meet this girl. She wrestles, and she’s nice.’ So, Randy asked me if I could teach his girlfriend some wrestling moves. We went to a warehouse, and I spent a lot of time teaching her the basics, and we all became friends. Then, he asked me to be on TV with him.

Shares a story about Gorgeous George:

The one story that means the most to me was we had this match with Gorgeous George, and she was going to wrestle referee Charles Robinson. I spent so much time teaching her moves, and we were really nervous about it. But at the end of the match when she won, I had never seen him so happy. We were backstage, and he had a genuine smile on his face, and he was like, ‘We did it. We did it.’ It just made me feel so good that something that we had worked so hard on that he was like, ‘That is it!’

Says she wasn’t a fan of her heel turn:

I didn’t want to be a bad guy. Usually, a good bad guy has a lot of experience. At that time, I had a lot of years under my belt. The bonus was that I didn’t have to bleach my hair blonde anymore. It did become my most successful part of my career. I was able to be the champion. Yeah, I was successful at that turn, but it wasn’t like my favorite persona to have.

Full episode of The Bump is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)