Monday’s live Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Kofi Kingston in the #1 contender’s main event, drew an average of 1.418 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This is down 12.5% from last week’s 1.621 million viewers, and is the lowest audience in RAW history.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.536 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.661 million), the second hour drew 1.549 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.655 million) and the final hour drew 1.168 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.546 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 2.22% from last week’s 0.45 rating in the key demo.

This week’s RAW drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. Monday’s RAW also drew the second-lowest 18-49 key demographic rating in the history of the show, behind the December 14, 2020 show that went up against a major NFL game. This week’s RAW viewership was down 12.5% from last week’s show, while this week’s 18-49 key demographic rating was down 2.22% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership dropped 24% from hour one to hour three, which is the fourth-biggest drop in show history.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 18% from the Memorial Day 2020 episode, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.2% from the Memorial Day 2020 show.

Stay tuned for more ratings data. We do not have Monday’s rating and viewership rankings as of this writing, but will keep you updated.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.418 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

