– WWE is teasing that Otis may surrender his Money In the Bank briefcase and title shot to The Miz and John Morrison during Friday’s SmackDown.

After feuding for the past few weeks, The Miz and Morrison served Otis with lawsuit papers this past Friday night after failing to steal the MITB contract the week before. The lawsuit accused Otis of emotional distress, destruction of personal property, creating an unsafe working environment, Money In the Bank negligence, and because they consider The Dirt Sheet to be a news program, Miz and Morrison say Otis is violating their First Amendment right.

Below is a new promo for Friday’s Clash of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown, which will also feature more build to the Jey Uso vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match, and more Clash hype:

– WWE has announced Alexa Bliss, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and Candice LeRae for The Bump, which airs at 10am ET tomorrow morning on the WWE Network and WWE digital platforms.

WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar was previously announced for this week’s episode, but he is no longer being advertised.

Stay tuned for news and more coming out of The Bump. Below are the tweets for tomorrow’s show:

Scroll back in our TL to see evidence that @HeymanHustle, who serves as special counsel for Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns, is THRILLED to join us tomorrow AM! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/fs19jZ59jO — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 22, 2020

Hey @HeymanHustle! Loved you in RollerBall! Can’t wait to talk to you tomorrow. https://t.co/sjXMXPfIJV — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) September 22, 2020

A better peace offering would’ve been to have us on The Bump when you had @MrDrewScott and @JonathanScott on, but noooooo. Guess I’ll have to settle for the usual cast of goofs on @WWETheBump tomorrow…🤷🏼‍♀️🙄 https://t.co/8Zc6UqnY9D — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) September 22, 2020

