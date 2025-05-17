The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

And it’s shaping up nicely, too.

As noted, WWE announced a title match for SmackDown on May 23 during this week’s broadcast on May 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The bout will see reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defend their titles against the team that recently beat them, former NXT Tag-Team Champions FrAxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom).

Joining that title tilt on the 5/23 show, scheduled to emanate from Savannah, Georgia, is a pair of qualifying matches for the Men’s and Women’s ladder matches at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event.

For the men’s side, Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was announced as the three-way Money In The Bank qualifier bout for the 5/23 blue brand show. Meanwhile, featured for the women’s side of things is Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega in an additional triple-threat qualifying match.

As noted, Alexa Bliss and Solo Sikoa won qualifying matches for WWE Money In The Bank during the 5/16 episode of WWE SmackDown this week.

