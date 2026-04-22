A major personal milestone and a surprise return collided for one WWE couple during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Bianca Belair turned heads with her entrance at WWE WrestleMania 42, but the spotlight quickly expanded beyond the ring as real-life developments involving her and Montez Ford came into focus.

Ford later shared a detailed breakdown of what kept him busy during his hiatus from WWE television, revealing that the couple managed to keep Belair’s pregnancy under wraps for six months.

The revelation added new context to both his absence and the buzz surrounding Belair’s surprise announcement.

Earlier this year, Ford raised eyebrows among fans after appearing at an NXT live event in February with a noticeably different physique, sparking concern online.

Belair would later playfully address the chatter, joking that she was keeping him well fed.

Now, Ford has pulled back the curtain on everything that went on behind the scenes.

“Gained some weight,” he wrote. “Made a baby. Kept it a secret for 6 months.”

He continued, “Trained 8 weeks. Lost the weight. Finished the album. Completed 8 million ‘honey-dos.’ Returned the Monday Night after Mania. King’s back.”

A lot happened in a short amount of time.

Ford’s post also coincided with his return to WWE programming, as The Street Profits (Ford and Angelo Dawkins) made a surprise appearance on the Raw after WrestleMania.

The duo inserted themselves into the chaos, targeting The Vision during Seth Rollins’ attack on Bron Breakker.

The return marked their first main roster appearance since October 2025, making their comeback all the more impactful.

Meanwhile, Belair confirmed the couple’s pregnancy during her own surprise appearance at WrestleMania 42.