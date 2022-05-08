Montez Ford made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he explained why he bought a boat for his wife and fellow WWE star Bianca Belair for her birthday.

“For her birthday, I purchased her a boat,” Ford said. “When we first met, we went to see her family in Knoxville. Her dad actually has a boat. She said how hard her parents worked to get that boat. She then said it would be nice to have a boat. That was maybe six years ago,” he continued. “I planned it and safely purchased a boat, but that doesn’t mean I’m out here fly dollaring it. It was something she wanted and I tried to do my best to make sure I could get it for her.”

