Montez Ford is being honored.

One-half of the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champion Street Profits duo on the SmackDown blue brand, the longtime WWE Superstar will be inducted into the 2025 Boys & Girls Club of America’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

Ford surfaced on social media this week to comment on the honor.

“I’m happy to announce that I’m humbled, grateful [and] truly honored to be in this year’s 2025 Boys & Girls Club of America’s Alumni Hall of Fame,” Ford wrote via Instagram. “Congratulations to my other fellow class members/inductees as well for such a great honor!”

Also going in as inductees alongside Montez Ford will be Terry Crews, Cedric The Entertainer, Donnie Wahlberg and others.