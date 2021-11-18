WWE star Montez Ford from the Street Profits recently appeared on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on potentially breaking away from his parter, Angelo Dawkins, and having a singles-run. Check out what Ford had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he and Dawkins don’t really talk about being singles-wrestlers and focus instead on being the best tag team they can be:

The crazy thing is, me and Dawks don’t really speak about it. At the current time, we are a tag team and that’s our goal right now, be the greatest tag team of all time and win the tag team championships, but, ever since I was a little kid, that big title is what I wanted. That’s a huge mindset and goal for everyone. That’s the goal you should have here. You want to be the man.

How if they get split-up they’ll deal with it but he sees no point in starting a family feud:

It’s something we don’t really speak about, but we kind of know the motivation where if a draft happens and he gets separated and one of us gets that chance to hold up the title, obviously that’s where the support comes in because you want to see everybody win. Nobody wins when the family feuds.

