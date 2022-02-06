Montez Ford appeared on “Reality Of Wrestling” with Booker T to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE star discussed if he would like to be a singles star:

“I hear a certain chatter. I really don’t buy it too much yet because I feel like my job and task at hand is being the greatest tag team right now in this modern day era,” Ford shared. “So I feel like a lot of times I’m so focused on that so much that until it happens, and when it happens, that’s when I’ll put my full attention and energy into it, but right now I got to take care of my brother.”

