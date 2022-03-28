Montez Ford did an interview with Denise Salcedo to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Being afraid of heights:

“That’s why I chose it as my finishing move. Paying homage to all the greats that did it before me, Eddie Guerrero, Rob Van Dam but yes every single time {he’s afraid}. I treat it the way Batman treats bats like Batman is afraid of bats so he wears a batsuit to spark his fear into everyone else. So I chose the frog splash because I am afraid of heights, so I use that fear onto everyone else. So that’s a little secret there I don’t think I’ve ever said that before.”

Sharing a WrestleMania moment with Angelo Dawkins: