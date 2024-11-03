Montez Ford is ready to live his dream job the way he dreamed it.

And he’s done with the stop-and-go momentum shifts.

During an interview with U.K. Daily Mail, The Street Profits member addressed this very topic.

“For me to sit here and go like, how’s it going, that it’s good, that’d be a lie,” Ford said. “There’s always pleasure in doing what you love, what you admire, what you have dreamt of, what you have goals in and passion for, but it does get to that sense of frustration where anything you try to accomplish in life, where you may feel like it’s either taking too long, or it’s been too long, or nothing’s happening.”

Ford continued, “I’m not going to lie and say I don’t sit here and watch all the comments and everything. I watch everything. We’re not in conversations when it comes to top tag teams. We’re not in conversations when it comes to anything wrestling-related besides the fact of getting handled by The Bloodline, and that doesn’t sit well with me. So as well as is it is going in terms of being my dream job, it is enjoying as it is frustrating.”

After reflecting on his momentum growing again with the alliance he made with Bobby Lashley, and how that all abruptly ended again when “The All Mighty” left WWE, he teased the idea that he needs to “start getting rid of people” to get to the next level.

“This is the crossroads that I’m at right now in life,” he said. “Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be WWE Champion. Now I’ve got the dream job I wanted, been with this tag team, and it’s been fantastic, but I’ve also made a lot of changes and adjustments to try to be successful within this tag team, and I’m now at the point where I’ve done everything to be successful, I’ve tried to do something for a long time, and there’s still no success. I’m looking at the universe, I’m looking at the signs. Is it time to adjust to a new era, a new mode, a new mindset, or do I need to start getting rid of people?”