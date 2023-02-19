As noted, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained his title in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday night after an angle that involved Logan Paul. The match came down to Theory, Montez Ford and Seth Rollins. Theory stole the pin on Ford after Rollins took Ford out with a Stomp. Ford was still laid out as the match continued, until the referee called for officials and medics to come tend to Ford. The Street Profit was escorted out of the Chamber, which left the door open for Paul to come in and drop Rollins, then finish him off with a Stomp so that Theory could get the pin to win.

In an update, the injury angle with Ford was all a part of the match. Fightful Select has confirmed that Ford is fine, and the injury angle was done to set up Paul’s entrance to the Chamber.

On a related note, Paul took to Twitter after Elimination Chamber and gave praise to Ford.

“Montez Ford the real mvp,” wrote Paul, who is scheduled to face Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Ford has not responded to Paul’s tweet as of this writing, but the post was liked and re-tweeted by his wife, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

In more news on Ford, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter after the show to acknowledge the RAW Superstar.

We noted before how Triple H praised the Men’s Elimination Chamber competitors during the post-show press conference. Our detailed press conference recap and video can be found here. Triple H praised the talents and said there were several breakout stars in the Men’s Chamber. He named Theory, Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Damian Priest, but did not name Ford.

Triple H made up for the accidental omission and tweeted a clip of Ford’s splash from the roof of the Chamber, declaring that Ford is a star.

“Missed mentioning at the press conference… But @MontezFordWWE is a STAR. #WWEChamber,” Triple H wrote.

Ford has not responded to Triple H’s tweet as of this writing.

