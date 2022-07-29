Montez Ford was reportedly “knocked loopy” during Monday’s WWE RAW main event, which saw The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) defeat The Street Profits (Ford, Angelo Dawkins) and Riddle.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Ford was “knocked loopy” during the match but he shook it off and continued. It was feared that Ford suffered a broken nose but he is not expected to miss any ring time.

There was a spot in Monday’s match where Reigns and Jimmy Uso double teamed Ford, and after that he was seen bleeding from the nose. The referee checked on Ford and the match continued with Ford staying in for several more minutes before tagging out.

The Street Profits are scheduled to challenge The Usos at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, with the titles on the line. Ford is expected to be good to go for that bout. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett will be the special referee for the match.

