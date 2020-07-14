Montez Ford On His Gratitude Towards Paul Heyman

During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Montez Ford discussed the impact that Paul Heyman has had on his career. Here’s what he had to say:
I would like to say I owe Paul Heyman my friggin’ life man,” Ford said. “I know both me collectively, me and Dawkins, owe him pretty much our lives. He has always been there since day one. I remember specifically the first time we encountered Paul Heyman and him just giving us a wealth of knowledge. I remember when we first debuted on Monday Night RAW, I remember specifically he was the first person that came and found us and talked to us and just pretty much took us under his wing and just, there is so much I can say and describe, he’s given us a whole bunch of stuff, and he’s pretty much been there the whole way, give us a whole lot of motivation, insight, you guys know.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.
