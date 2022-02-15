Montez Ford appeared on this week’s “Out of Character” with Ryan Satin to discuss various topics including his real life friendship with Angelo Dawkins:

“I couldn’t ask for a better tag team partner, like just the mental aspect he has of being very well grounded, being able to be open to ideas, listening, and just understanding each other. Sometimes I feel like that can get hard when it comes to people working together, tagging together, or even relationships in general.”

“He was actually the first person I met when I came to the Performance Center,” Ford shared.

Ford continued, “He was my best man and my wedding. He’s going to get married soon, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be his best man. But it’s a real relationship off camera and camera.”

“I’m blessed man because not only do I have it from Dawkins, but also from my spouse as well,” Montez said. “So it’s cool to always have those individuals there.”

“They’re, like I said, checking you because sometimes you can get wound up and, you know, depending on who you’re exposed to and who you’re around, they may not be giving you the type of energy that you may need or want at that time. So it’s always good to keep that real ground base of support around you.”