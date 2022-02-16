WWE star and former multi-time tag champion Montez Ford was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where the Street Profits member discussed his desire to work more singles matches after clashing one-on-one with Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says wrestling Reigns made him want to do more singles matches:

Oh of course man, of course [doing the singles match with Roman Reigns made me want to do more singles stuff]. 100 percent. Like I said, I’ve been watching this for over 20 years now and my mom still sends me photos all the time of me holding up the WWE Championship and that’s one of the things, like every kid, that’s your dream man, that’s what you wanna do so like just the fact of getting the opportunity with arguably the greatest superstar in our modern-day era, Roman Reigns, it’s a blessing man. Testament to time too and just to — like for itch, 100 percent because I mean… kid doesn’t go away. You know, the dream’s always there and me and Dawks always talk all the time whether it’s him or me, the support always stays there. I’m never gonna try to cloud him from achieving success, you know?

Says the match really motivated and inspired him:

But 100 percent man, that’s been a dream way before anything and like, gosh man, I was very motivated and inspired by that match up and just go back [from] time to time and just look at the things that I feel like what I could do better, what I could sharpen up on just to be on — just to be on that same stage and that level is a blessing itself but also wanting to not only succeed if and when if the title’s on the line but just to do better, you know?

