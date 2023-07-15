Montez Ford has a big dream…to become WWE world champion.

The company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with USA Today Sports, where he opened up about his desire to be world champion, a goal he has yet to achieve since arriving on the main roster in 2019. He and his Street Profit tag partner, Angelo Dawkins, are former multi-time tag team champions, but neither has held singles gold. Ford is aware that being locked down by a tag team will make his ultimate goal that much harder to achieve.

As a kid, I’ve always had a dream to become WWE champion, and you can’t do that as a tag team wrestler. You can be a part of a tag team, but it’s just me out there. That’s always been a dream of mine, and that’s one of the things I’m always looking forward to, training for.

Ford did compete in the Elimination Chamber matchup back in February for the United States Championship, and now that Raw has a new world title (currently held by Seth Rollins) there are more options for Ford’s dream to come true.