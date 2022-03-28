Montez Ford did an interview with Denise Salcedo to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His earliest WrestleMania memory:

“So what’s so crazy is my favorite Wrestlemania moment was the actual first one my mom got us on pay-per-view, which was Wrestlemania 2000. I remember the classic TLC match from there, with all the tag teams, so it’s crazy that now it’s full circle that my first Wrestlemania {with audience} is in a tag match with multiple tag teams. So just to see it come full circle like that, I think that’s wild. I would say that is my first actual imprinted like Wrestlemania moment and for me to now be part of a moment that I cherished as a kid is mind-blowing.”

Bianca Belair’s WWE success:

“It’s amazing. The person you love is actually going out there and fulfilling her dreams. And you’re there to not only be a support system, but just to be there and witness it with her is like a blessing man. I feel like it makes all of us even more motivated to be intrigued to do these things, and do more things and be successful and you always want to be there as a support group. You never know what may be going through her head, or that person’s head that you share this life with and so you always want to be there and remind them like ‘hey go out there and show the world, what I already know is; you are that girl. You are that woman. [laughs] So it’s always good to not only be part of her support group but to see her be successful in these moments and just be happy.”

“I be more nervous for her events and matches than mine, because I just want to see her do so well, and she does every time… and I am so happy and proud of her like all the time, I can’t express it enough… nothing I can do can show the gratitude I have for her, I just love being there as a support group and as her husband, as her tag team partner to make sure that not only she does well but she knows she can do well.”