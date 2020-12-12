The WWE SmackDown tag team champion Street Profits appeared on today’s edition of Talking Smack to discuss Montez Ford’s loss to Dolph Ziggler on last night’s SmackDown. Ford admits that Ziggler was the better man tonight, but that next week the Street Profits will reign supreme. He also expresses how he’s sick and tired of no one taking them serious, assuring fans that he and Angelo Dawkins take losing seriously.

My tag team partner does not like losing. I don’t like losing. Losses are definitely going to happen, but I think we’re all defined about what we do after you lose. Next week, it’s a different game. Okay. In tonight’s match, Dolph Ziggler was the better man. Next week, The Street Profits will be the better men. Let me repeat that: On SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler was the better man. But next week, on the blue brand, the brand that The Street Profits are the Tag Team Champions, we’ll be the better men. Period.

Do we need to bring out the seriousness in us? It’s enough! I am sick and tired of everybody sitting around here thinking that there’s no seriousness in The Street Profits. Like we don’t care about losing. Like we don’t understand what losing is. But next week, we win.