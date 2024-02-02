Greatness recognizes greatness.

WWE star Montez Ford was asked by Adrian Hernandez if comedy legend Kat Williams could possibly be his manager. The Street Profit didn’t take long to answer.

120,000,000 percent. You know why? Because he knows, and he probably doesn’t like my allegiance with losers, it’s not the thing that I should be doing. So he is very big on that, so yes, he definitely could.

Aside from his work as a comedian Williams has starred in a number of hit films including Friday After Next, Rebound, Epic Movie, Norbit, and Scary Movie 5. He also snagged a guest role in the series Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Ford is now starring in a reality series entitled, Love & WWE alongside his wife, fellow WWE superstar Bianca Belair.

