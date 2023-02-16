Montez Ford has promised to give his first title shot to tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, if he wins the WWE United States Title this Saturday.

The WWE Elimination Chamber event will feature a Chamber match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Ford, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins. Ford recently appeared on the Bleav In Pro Wrestling show and revealed a talk he had with Dawkins this week.

“This week when I was talking to him,” Ford began. “I told him, I said, ‘Look, man, going ham in the Chamber, and I’m gonna go so ham to the point I have that much utmost confidence in ability in myself that I will walk out as champion.’

“I said, ‘It’s always about us.’ So, I said, ‘Since it’s always about us when I win the Elimination Chamber, you’ll be the first person [to get a title shot].'”

Dawkins previously had a chance to qualify for the Chamber, but he was defeated by Priest. Ford qualified by defeating Elias that same night.

Below is the full interview with Ford:

