Montez Ford put out his first mixtape titled ‘LMTYO’ in February 2022. A year later, Ford is going to be putting out an album in March of 2023.

The WWE star announced the project over his Instagram account. The name of it is ‘SYAD’.

Ford and his partner Angelo Dawkins have been working WWE’s holiday tour by wrestling Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis).

The Street Profits’ latest TV match happened on the December 19th Monday Night Raw during which they scored a win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest.