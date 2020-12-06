WWE star and current SmackDown tag team champion Montez Ford recently spoke to Comicbook.com to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he hopes to one day have a singles matchup against the New Day’s Kofi Kingston. Highlights are below.

Says he wants to face Kofi Kingston in a singles match:

“Yeah, I would definitely like to work all three individually, but I would definitely say Kofi Kingston because of what he’s done for our generation and how he’s paved the way. I’d definitely love to get in there one-on-one against Kofi Kingston. He’s a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion man. To me, that’s like, being in the ring with him on a singles match, it’s just like putting my mark and stamp on the WWE entertainment business as a whole.”

On possibly having a singles run:

“But as far as us having singles matches, it’s one of the things that like, if myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he’ll support me and be all for it and vice versa. It’s one of those things where we’ll just be supportive, man. So yeah, it’d be definitely one of those things that we’d be supportive and be excited about, but I don’t think that’s happening any time soon. Because like I said, I can fly around and jump, but I definitely need my tag team partner to knock over these bigger guys, man. You got people like Braun Strowman and Keith Lee that work on the same roster as us.”

On the food segment he did with Big E:

“Yeah. Yeah. We love to work with pretty much anyone we get put with. Just bounce off ideas and we pretty much get to work together and try to enhance everything. Some ideas will come from them, some ideas will come from us. It’s just cool that we get to work together and just flourish and figure out more things. Like, ‘Hey, we got this food. Okay. How about we make the food shaped in Ls? Oh yeah, because we’re serving them Ls like losses.’ It’s cool that they allow us and they trust us to come up with something crazy. Yeah, it’s cool, man.”