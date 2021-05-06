Top Impact Wrestling star Moose will see his current contract expire next month.

Moose took to Twitter today and revealed that his current Impact deal expires in June, noting that he wants to win the Impact World Title before the contract is up.

“My Goal is to win the @IMPACTWRESTLING world title before my contract is up in June,” he wrote.

The Impact World Title is currently held by AEW star Kenny Omega, who also holds the AEW World Title and the AAA Mega Title.

Moose originally signed with TNA in 2016. He is a two-time Impact Grand Champion, and recently brought back the TNA World Heavyweight Title. Rich Swann defeated Moose for that title in March, unifying it with the Impact World Title. Swann held those until losing to Omega at Rebellion last month.

Moose, a former NFL player, has previously worked for ROH. There is no word yet on if WWE, AEW or any other promotion will have any interest in signing him, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Moose’s tweet below:

