This past Friday on SmackDown WWE announced that current IMPACT Knockouts champion Mickie James would be competing in the 2022 Royal Rumble matchup, with many wondering if this could lead to the Forbidden Door being opened between WWE and other companies.

One star who is teasing for the Forbidden Door to be opened is IMPACT world champion Moose, who took to Twitter earlier today to call out WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Moose writes, “I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if Thinking face…@WWERomanReigns.”

IMPACT has proven that they are more than willing to work with other companies. In the past year they have collaborated with NJPW, ROH, AEW, AAA, as well as lending their talent to indies all around the U.S. See Moose’s tweet below.