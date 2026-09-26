Moose wants another singles match with AJ Francis. The former TNA World Champion issued the challenge during a backstage confrontation on the September 24 episode of iMPACT!, after Francis interrupted him alongside Expressions.

According to TNA’s official results, Moose was reflecting on his match with Frankie Kazarian from the previous week when Francis arrived. Francis described himself as the Face of the Franchise, and Moose proposed facing him one-on-one at any time and place. TNA had not announced a date or confirmed that Francis accepted the challenge in its September 24 results.

There is unfinished business between them. Their previous singles meeting on the July 16 iMPACT! ended in a disqualification victory for Moose after Kazarian struck him while the match was in progress. Francis and Expressions continued the attack after the bell, with Francis delivering Down Payment.

Moose sought a partner for a tag match the following week. He and Elijah then lost to Francis and Kazarian on July 23, when Francis pinned Elijah. The September confrontation brought the rivalry back to a direct question: whether Moose and Francis can settle it without another person deciding the result.

For now, the challenge remains a proposal. TNA has not listed a new Moose–Francis match among the confirmed bouts in the results of its September 24 broadcast.

Sources: TNA Wrestling’s September 24 iMPACT! results; TNA Wrestling’s July 16 iMPACT! results; TNA Wrestling’s July 23 iMPACT! results.