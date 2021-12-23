Impact World Champion Moose recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK and clarified his recent comments on how the World Title belt is just a pop.

As noted back in November, Moose appeared on SGP Radio and said he feels indifferent about becoming World Champion because the title is just a prop.

Moose said in that November interview, “I’m kind of indifferent about it. It feels good for a company to put the championship on you and be like, ‘Hey, you’re our guy.’ At the end of the day, it is just a prop. It is just a prop. One thing I have noticed with this prop is that it makes you busier. When I didn’t have the championship, I didn’t have to do all these interviews and I didn’t have to do pre-tapes.”

He continued in that same interview, “Don’t get me wrong, I’m not downplaying being IMPACT World Champion, obviously you don’t become a wrestler without one day wanting to be World Champion. This is Quinn talking, not Moose, because obviously Moose feels different. At the end of the day, I’m still going to work hard and work as hard as I’ve been working. It doesn’t mean I’m going to look at wrestling different because I know as Quinn that this title is just a prop and for storytelling and it doesn’t make me any better or any less than before I had it.”

In an update, Moose was asked about the prop comments during the Metro interview.

“What I meant by the title being a prop is, when you leave Impact Wrestling, you can’t focus on that,” he said. “There’s life outside of wrestling that you have to actually focus on.

“I think you have to know when you flip that switch when you go to work, but when you’re not at work you’ve gotta think about what’s more important – family, friends, you know?”

He continued, “You don’t get into professional wrestling not giving a shit if you become champion or not. Ever since I came to Impact Wrestling, I wanted to be the champion the guy.”

Moose is scheduled to defend his title against W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat at the Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 8 in Dallas, TX.

