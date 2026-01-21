Moose had a tough night in the office this past weekend.

The former TNA World Champion and member of The System surfaced via social media on Tuesday evening to confirm that he did, in fact, suffer a “serious injury” during his match against Joe Hendry and Cedric Alexander at the TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view on January 17 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

“For those who watched TNA Genesis I did suffer a serious injury,” he wrote in a post shared via his official X account. “From the bottom of my heart I want to sincerely thank everyone for all their concern and get well soon wishes.”

Despite the use of the words “serious injury,” Moose insisted that he “should be ok” for this week’s TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC show from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“My back is super stiff still at the moment but I should be ok for TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC live in Albuquerque, New Mexico,” he wrote.

Responding to the post was an old boss that he saw again last week during her appearance on the TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC premiere, former TNA President Dixie Carter.

“GET WELL SOON,” the former TNA authority figure wrote in response to Moose’s X post.

