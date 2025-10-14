Moose has been on fire on social media this week.

He shared posts welcoming Mike Santana to the club of people who have won the TNA World Championship following his victory over Trick Williams at TNA Bound For Glory this past weekend, fans claiming TNA faked the record attendance for this past Sunday’s pay-per-view, Ridge Holland’s WWE release, as well as his own Bound For Glory-related record.

Featured below are some of the quotes and the embedded posts themselves.

On fans claiming TNA faked the record attendance for Bound For Glory: “For the people saying half of our record setting attendance record was free tickets given are brain dead and fail to realize in 2016/17 myself The Hardy’s Eddie Cody Rhodes Drew McIntyre Lashley wrestled at Universal in front of only 150 people were every single ticket were free because universal didn’t allow ticket sales. I could understand 200/300 comped tickets for sponsors and media purposes and friends and family but 3k No business will take an outstanding loss just to fill up an arena. if it was that easy every company would do it and we would have done it a decade ago when we struggling to get 500 people to attend a show. Just enjoy the growth and the win. we wouldn’t be in their position without you guys our true fans. THIS IS TNA.”

On Mike Santana joining the TNA World Champion club: “Welcome to the fraternity, Mike Santana. You busted your ass thru out this journey that Started out with me at Bound for glory a year ago. Now that you have the keys the journey isn’t over….. The race is just getting started. Buckle up.”

On Ridge Holland’s WWE release: “Sorry to hear Ridge ….. speedy recovery hopefully you make it back to TNA. You’re one of the good ones.”

On his own shared record for most matches at TNA Bound For Glory: “Myself and my brother from another Eddie Edwards are now tied for second with most TNA Bound for Glory matches with 12…….. WE ARE OGs.”

