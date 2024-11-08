The System has gold once again.

After losing the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, the TNA Tag-Team Championships and the TNA World Championship, The System had been without gold for some time.

Moose put an end to that on Thursday night.

In an excellent main event on the November 7 episode of TNA iMPACT, Moose defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey with four spears to capture the TNA X-Division Championship.

After the match, Trent Seven came to the ring to try and cheer up his Speedball Mountain partner. He got the crowd to rally behind him but then blasted him with a low-blow for no apparent reason.

He followed up with a Seven-Star Lariat to a ton of heat from the fans inside the Impact Zone. He chokes him out with a towel. He throws him out to the floor like yesterday’s garbage to end the show on a double-somber note.