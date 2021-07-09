During a recent appearance on Mina’s House podcast IMPACT star Moose spoke about the creative process in the promotion, calling it a 50/50 experience where talents are able to give input and speak openly about whether they dislike something. The former TNA champion also touches on his post-wrestling career, stating he might be interested in producing matchups. Highlights are below.

Talks the creative process in IMPACT:

I would say at IMPACT Wrestling, you have more creative control than you do elsewhere. Like, there are things they might tell me I’m gonna do and if it makes me look a certain way, I might tell ‘em how much I dislike it and out of respect, [they] might not do it or go another way or try to make it better for me but sometimes that doesn’t always work so it’s almost like 50/50 on creative. But they’re always — the one thing — I’ve never worked for WWE but I’ve heard stories. The difference with IMPACT is you usually know what you’re gonna do and you could actually pitch to them how to make it different or how to make it better in your sense and sometimes they go with it, sometimes they don’t, where in WWE, it doesn’t matter what you think or what you say. They go with what they want.

Says he doesn’t have the “Moose” name trademarked but he does own it:

I don’t have it trademarked but, I do own the name so whatever company I go to, I could use it unless WWE decides, ‘Hey –’ if I ever was to go there, they decided, ‘Hey, we don’t want you to go as Moose, we want you to go as somebody else’ then we’ll have to figure out what that name would be, you know?

On potentially becoming a producer after his in-ring career is over:

Honestly, I’ll probably just roll off into the sunset. Once I’m done, unless I work with a company, helping other wrestlers like being an agent or producer or something, I don’t have no passion to open up a school or — probably not. But who knows? And that’s another reason why I don’t like making goals like that because my mind could change. I can wake up three months from now and be like, ‘Hey, I wanna open a wrestling school. Let’s do it.’

