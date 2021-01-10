Moose ended up losing to Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match at Saturday’s Genesis on Impact Plus.

However, in a twist, he has earned a future shot at Impact World Champion Rich Swann.

The way it worked was Moose having Mack knocked out and rendering him unable to say “I quit.” When Moose was about to do more damage, Swann came out and asked him to stop.

Swann ended up pleading with him and offering him a title shot he had wanted for some time. Moose said the magic words and Mack won.

The title match won’t happen at next Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view as Swann will be part of a six-man tag by teaming with the Motor City MachineGuns against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.