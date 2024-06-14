How much longer does Moose have left in him?

Let’s find out from the horse’s mouth!

During a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing to promote his TNA Championship defense against “BROKEN” Matt Hardy at TNA Against All Odds 2024 tonight at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, the topic came up.

The System leader, 40, spoke about his plan to retire in five years.

“I want to retire when I’m 45, so a good five years,” he said. “There’s a lot of gas [in the tank]. Just because I’m retiring at 45, I’m still gonna have a full tank. I just want to live life and enjoy things that I never got to do.”

Moose continued, “I want to travel and go to places I never had the chance to go and actually leave the hotel and do things. So yeah, I might not retire for good, but I’m going to take a good two, three years off at 45.”

