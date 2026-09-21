Moose wants fans to reconsider the assumption that TNA has done something wrong whenever a wrestler leaves the company. Speaking with Denise Salcedo on Busted Open After Dark, he described roster turnover as a recurring part of the business.

Moose called wrestling “a revolving door” and said departures have been a constant throughout his decade with TNA. In his view, the frustration over losing a familiar performer can obscure the opportunities created for someone new.

“It happens every single year.”

He pointed to several reasons a wrestler might seek a change: earning more money, finding different opponents or simply wanting a new environment. Moose argued that those individual decisions should not automatically become an indictment of the promotion.

He also applied that logic to himself, acknowledging that his own TNA run will eventually end. He did not announce a departure or offer a timetable.

“I don’t know when that day is.”

Moose said he would not want fans to immediately blame TNA when that happens. The remarks add context to his recent discussion of his future and outside offers, emphasizing that changing employers is part of a wrestler’s career.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open After Dark, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.