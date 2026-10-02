Moose has responded to the recent discussion surrounding ticket sales for TNA Bound For Glory 2026.

Earlier reports indicated that ticket movement for TNA’s biggest event of the year had gotten off to a slow start in Tampa. In mid-September, WrestleTix reported that approximately 675 tickets had been distributed for the show.

Things have changed considerably as the event approaches, however. According to the latest WrestleTix update, 2,203 tickets have now been distributed for Bound For Glory, an increase of 1,447 over a four-day period.

The sudden jump has led to some online speculation about complimentary tickets being distributed, and Moose took to social media to fire back at the criticism.

“It’s hilarious when TNA only has 700 tickets sold with only 1 match announced and no marketing done, we’re awful,” Moose wrote.

He continued, pointing to TNA’s increased promotional efforts and additional match announcements as reasons for the surge.

“But as soon as we start doing heavy marketing media tours and make match announcements and sell 2000+ tickets and add more seats. We are handing out free tickets. 🤦”

TNA has ramped up promotion for Bound For Glory in recent weeks, including TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth making media appearances in Tampa on September 30 and October 1 to promote the event.

Bound For Glory 2026 takes place on Sunday, October 11, from the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. It will mark the first time TNA has held Bound For Glory in Tampa.

The event will air live on traditional pay-per-view and TNA+. The pre-show is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 5 p.m. ET.

The current lineup features Nic Nemeth defending the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater, while TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside will defend against Indi Hartwell.

Mustafa Ali will defend the TNA International Championship against John Skyler, Special Agent Zero and Jason Hotch in a four-way match, while KC Navarro, Fabian Aichner, BDE, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann and Ryan Nemeth will compete in a six-way match to crown a new TNA X-Division Champion.

Also announced is The Hardys vs. Syx’s Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match, Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa and the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

TNA will also hold its Hall of Fame ceremony as part of Bound For Glory, with Konnan, Amazing Red and ODB being inducted. Mickie James has also been announced to appear.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage from Tampa, FL.

It’s hilarious when TNA only has 700 tiks sold with only 1 match announced and no marketing done, we’re awful. But as soon as we start doing heavy marketing media tours and make match announcements and sell 2000+ tickets and add more seats. We are handing out free tickets. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — MOOSE™️ (@TheMooseNation) October 2, 2026