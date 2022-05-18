IMPACT superstar and former world champion Moose recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Wrestling God discussing how great the creative team is at IMPACT. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why IMPACT is great:

I don’t know if — the thing is with IMPACT which is so great, they — guys like Jimmy Jacobs and R.D. [Evans] are some of the best producers/writers that is in the wrestling business and they give you bullet points of what you need to say, but ultimately, you have to put the promos together and I usually go to guys like R.D. and guys like Jimmy Jacobs if I need words, I need liners, I need a closing statement and those guys are pretty good at helping me out with that so I don’t know if I honestly came up with that [line about showing Josh Alexander’s wife and son what a real man looks like] or if R.D. helped me with it or what, or Jimmy helped me with it.