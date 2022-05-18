IMPACT superstar and former world champion Moose recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Wrestling God discussing how great the creative team is at IMPACT. Highlights from the interview are below.
Why IMPACT is great:
I don’t know if — the thing is with IMPACT which is so great, they — guys like Jimmy Jacobs and R.D. [Evans] are some of the best producers/writers that is in the wrestling business and they give you bullet points of what you need to say, but ultimately, you have to put the promos together and I usually go to guys like R.D. and guys like Jimmy Jacobs if I need words, I need liners, I need a closing statement and those guys are pretty good at helping me out with that so I don’t know if I honestly came up with that [line about showing Josh Alexander’s wife and son what a real man looks like] or if R.D. helped me with it or what, or Jimmy helped me with it.
Heaps praise on Jimmy Jacobs and Robert Evans:
But, I can’t take all the credit for it because I’m working with guys like Jimmy and R.D. who are some of the best writers, if not the best writers in professional wrestling.
(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)