IMPACT Wrestling star and self-proclaimed TNA heavyweight champion Moose was a recent guest on the Angle podcast to discuss his main event tag matchup against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers from the Hard To Kill pay per view, and how he felt working with someone the caliber of Omega. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Omega one of the top five wrestlers in the world today:

I mean, I wasn’t surprised by it [the reaction]. Kenny Omega, he has all my respect. I love him as a wrestler. I don’t know him much, but I will say he is top five best wrestlers in the world and I understand why just being in a match with him, just the way his mind thinks but, the way my mind thinks is it was just another day at the office.

Says he pulled out some extra arsenal during the match to showcase his skill:

I know how good I am and I just had to do what I know that I can do and what I practice every time I go in the ring and when I do every week, but it’s one of those things where I pick my spots to do stuff so a lot of fans who don’t watch AXS TV on the regular, those are not the spots where I pick to do all the stuff I know I could do, and being in the ring with Kenny Omega, knowing we was gonna have the most eyes we’ve ever had in our company history and pay-per-views for the last few years, I felt that was a good spot to, ‘You know what? Let me pull out some of [this] stuff out the bag,’ to show these guys that Kenny Omega is not only the best wrestler in the world, one of the best wrestlers in the world, in this ring and there’s another guy called Moose so… it’s all about picking your spots.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)