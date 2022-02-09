IMPACT world champion Moose recently spoke with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald about his desire to compete in MMA, stating that it could only improve his aura as a professional wrestler, especially if he succeeds. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wouldn’t mind having one or two MMA fights:

Actually, before I started to become a professional wrestler, I had a good — I’m good buddies with a guy called Frank Trigg and I told him that I think I could fight MMA and he talked me out of it quick because I used to roll around with him and I’m one of those guys where I have the mindset where I wanna do something once and I still have that mindset. I would love to have one or two MMA fights just to say that I did it, you know what I’m saying? And I’m one of those guys like, if I have an MMA fight and I actually win, it makes me even more of a badass in professional wrestling, right? So, it’s one of those things that I do wanna do maybe just one time, hopefully I win, just to help my wrestling career.

Says he wouldn’t mind a deal like CM Punk had with UFC:

It’s not something I wanna do long-term, just once or twice. Kind of like a CM Punk deal; just do it once, do it twice. If it works out, if I win then — maybe even just do it once and if I win, I would just be like, ‘Hey, I’m a f*cking badass,’ right? And if I lose, then it’s like, ‘Oh, I suck at it. I shouldn’t have did it.’

