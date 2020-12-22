IMPACT star Moose recently appeared on Inside The Ropes to discuss the promotion’s feud with AEW, and how the self-proclaimed TNA champion would like to have a dream match with AEW’s top dog, Kenny Omega. The former NFL offensive tackle states that a match with the Cleaner would need to have a good story to get him interested before turning his attention to current IMPACT world champion, Rich Swann.

I mean, why not? I mean, I have no… The thing with matches is, like, I don’t just like having matches just to have a match – because it’s a possible dream match. You have to give me a reason for why I’m wrestling Kenny Omega. I like Kenny. I respect him. He’s done a lot, obviously, and in the world of professional wrestling. But I don’t have any real problems with Kenny. Like, I wouldn’t want to hurt them, if that’s what you’re asking. I mean, I wouldn’t want to hurt Kenny. I don’t have any issues with him. Now, Rich Swann I have a lot of issues with and that’s somebody who I want to hurt. So that’s where my mind is at this present moment. What could happen with me and Kenny in the future, we’ll see. But as of right now, I like Kenny, he’s doing a great job and he’s one of the best wrestlers in the world.

